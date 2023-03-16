BRENTWOOD – Thursday’s afterschool commute was halted around 2:45 p.m. after a car heading north on O'Hara Ave. toward Sand Creek Road hit a school bus heading the other way head on.
According to California Highway Patrol, the driver of a BMW 328i was heading north on O'Hara Ave. when he “lost control” of the car and jumped the center median and crashed into a school bus that had two kids on it heading south. CHP said that speed “was most likely a factor.” The driver of the BMW was uninjured and cooperated with Brentwood police and CHP on the scene.
Witnesses at the scene also claim that the driver of the BMW was speeding.
“He came up (on the center divider), hit the gravel, not sure if he was drunk or high or something,” said Cole Wristen, a construction worker working nearby at the Silvergate Apartments. “He tried correcting, came up off the curb, hit the school bus head on, whipped around and took the whole engine apart.”
Nobody on the bus was seriously injured in the accident and one of the two children on the bus was sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The mother of the other child came to the scene and picked her child up.
“He was going too fast or he overcorrected,” said Chan Sachao, a nearby farmer whose store is just down the street from the scene of the accident.
