After school commute halted after collision on Sand Creek

BRENTWOOD – Thursday’s afterschool commute was halted around 2:45 p.m. after a car heading north on O'Hara Ave. toward Sand Creek Road hit a school bus heading the other way head on.

According to California Highway Patrol, the driver of a BMW 328i was heading north on O'Hara Ave. when he “lost control” of the car and jumped the center median and crashed into a school bus that had two kids on it heading south. CHP said that speed “was most likely a factor.” The driver of the BMW was uninjured and cooperated with Brentwood police and CHP on the scene.

Witnesses at the scene also claim that the driver of the BMW was speeding. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription