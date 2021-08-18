“Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, smoky, hazy skies may be visible and air quality throughout the Bay Area may be impacted,” the BAAQMD explained in an advisory. “The Air District will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.”
Most of East Contra Costa County, according to theAir Quality Index(AQI), is currently sitting above 150ppm, averaging roughly 170ppm. This AQI level is considered unhealthy and thus cautionary measures should be taken. Remember to close doors, avoid going outside as much as possible, wear a mask on the instance you do have to go outside, and drink lots of water.
Per the BAAQMD statement, “If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
“Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.”
