Air quality district discourages burning wood in your fireplace this holiday weekend

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative
It's OK to burn wood in your fireplace this Thanksgiving weekend, but it's not encouraged, local air quality officials say.
The Bay Air Quality Management District said in a press release that while it is permissible to ignite wood in your fireplace, they don't encourage it because the smoke coming from the chimney could make air quality rise to unhealthful levels -- especially in the inland valleys and along Highway 4 --  this holiday weekend.
A Spare the Air alert is not in effect this weekend, but the burning is still discouraged, according to the district's website.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription