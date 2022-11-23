featured
Air quality district discourages burning wood in your fireplace this holiday weekend
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
It's OK to burn wood in your fireplace this Thanksgiving weekend, but it's not encouraged, local air quality officials say.
The Bay Air Quality Management District said in a press release that while it is permissible to ignite wood in your fireplace, they don't encourage it because the smoke coming from the chimney could make air quality rise to unhealthful levels -- especially in the inland valleys and along Highway 4 -- this holiday weekend.
A Spare the Air alert is not in effect this weekend, but the burning is still discouraged, according to the district's website.
