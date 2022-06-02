Marshall Jones, 27 of Antioch was fatally shot by police in Kent, Washington on Wednesday after police alleged he came at them with a knife as they attempted to arrest him using an arrest warrant in Alexis Gabe’s disappearance.
Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman missing since Jan. 26, is dead, and so is the lone suspect in her homicide, police said Thursday.
Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, 27 of Antioch, was killed by police in Kent, Washington Wednesday after he allegedly came at them with a knife as they attempted to arrest him in Gabe’s disappearance.
“Part of what has led us to believe Alexis is the victim of a homicide is the examination of a large amount of digital and forensic evidence that has been recovered over the course of several search warrants and over several acts of labor done by [Oakley police and Antioch police],” Chief Paul Beard said during a press conference at Oakley City Hall. “In conjunction with that is the fact that there are no signs of life anywhere for Alexis.”
Examples of the evidence cited by Beard included a cell phone case, previously identified as Gabe’s in a May 13 statement by police, as well as images of Jones captured on multiple surveillance cameras that “led him on a path” from where Gabe’s vehicle was abandoned in Oakley to his home on Benttree Lane in Antioch. According to Beard, the phone case was found near Jones’ home and his DNA was recovered from it. Additionally, the GPS system in Gabe’s vehicle showed an exact path from Jones’ home to Trenton Street in Oakley, where the vehicle had been found.
2022-06-02-Alexis-Gabe-press-conf_01.jpg
Oakley Police Department held a press conference to address new details in the disappearence of Alexis Gabe, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Due to the "totality of evidence," Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard is now calling this a homicide investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Jones was 'uncooperative,' according to Beard, and had refused to speak to investigators several times, prolonging the investigation. He was not a known felon or known by Oakley police, Beard said.
Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton filed a murder charge against Jones on May 26 after meeting with investigators from Oakley and Antioch police departments, Beard said. Following this, Oakley and Antioch police coordinated with other agencies, such as the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington state authorities, to apprehend Jones in Kent in the encounter that ultimately led to his death.
“We understand the death of Marshall Jones impacts an investigative avenue for us, but we are still determined to continue with our investigation,” Beard said. While in Washington, police recovered several electronic devices belonging to Jones. These devices will be brought back to California for examination to determine if there are any clues to be found.
Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, also spoke at the press conference.
“What happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected,” he lamented. “He was our daughter’s first love. For three years, he had become part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this.”
The $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to finding Gabe still stands because police are searching for her body, according to Beard.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 32 years,” Beard said. “I previously worked a homicide assignment for another agency where I worked. I have never come across a family like the Gabes that were so involved in the disappearance and the actual investigation of their loved one. Mr. and Mrs. Gabe were absolutely vital in this investigation.”
Gwyn said he and his family remain committed in the case.
“Our daughter remains alive in our hearts,” he said. “We will continue to search for her until we find her.”
