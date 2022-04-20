The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman, has wants financial support from Oakley City Council in the family’s effort to raise reward money, but the family has not been told how much it will get.
During the public comment portion of the April 12 council meeting, Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, addressed the City Council, asking them for support in raising money to offer as a reward for information on his daughter’s disappearance.
“We’re hoping to be able to offer a reward to encourage anyone who has any information regarding Alexis’ disappearance to come forward,” Gabe said. “We humbly appeal to the Oakley City Council to grant a [portion] of the reward in the amount of $10,000 to assist in our search for our daughter.”
Following Gabe’s speech, Mayor Randy Pope noted that the council was unable to take action on items not on the agenda, but did ask City Manager Josh McMurray and police Chief Paul Beard to clarify whether or not the city had access to funds that would allow them to provide a reward for information through a crimestopper program or similar program. McMurray and Beard said they would do that.
Although the council was unable to take action during the meeting, Gabe stated in an April 19 Facebook post that the Oakley City Council, as well as two anonymous individuals, had committed to contributing even more reward money than the requested $10,000.
The actual sum won’t be released until the funds are set up, according to Morgan Strenfel, the girlfriend of Alexis’s brother and a key organizer of many of the search efforts so far.
Alexis Gabe was initially reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 26. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an undisclosed date, according to the missing-person flyers volunteers distributed since her disappearance. Her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley.
A Feb. 1 press release confirmed Oakley and Antioch police had jointly served a search warrant to an undisclosed Antioch home. No further information has been provided regarding what, if any, evidence was uncovered during the search.
Police have not released information about the case due to the active nature of the investigation, according to Felicia Escovar, assistant to the city manager. Oakley police are pursuing leads daily and have remained in contact with the Gabe family and have been putting “all available resources” into the investigation, Escover said.
