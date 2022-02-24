The KlaasKids Foundation has announced it will assist in the continued search for Oakley resident Alexis Gabe beginning on Feb. 25.
The nonprofit, run by Marc Klaas, assists with missing person cases nationwide through a network of volunteers who organize and conduct searches while also providing training to other search-and-rescue volunteers.
“We bring experience, professionalism, success, integrity and a Bay Area network of [search and rescue] resources to the search,” Klaas said of the organization in an e-mail. “We have been in this business for 28-years, we never charge for our services, and we intend to train selected volunteers to carry on the search, if necessary, once we have left.”
KlaasKids will be in Antioch to assist with search efforts beginning on Friday, Feb. 25, according to a Feb. 23 press release by the foundation. The first deployment of volunteers will depart from the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at 1201 W. 10th St. in Antioch at 9 a.m. A second group of volunteers will start their search at 1 p.m., with searches expected to continue through the weekend unless Gabe is found before Feb. 27.
Volunteer efforts and registration are being organized through the Facebook page for the KlaasKids Search Center as well as the Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home Facebook page, according to the press release. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes to safely assist in the search.
Founded in 1994, the KlaasKids Foundation’s stated mission is to “stop crimes against children” through searches as well as through counseling and legislative action, according to the nonprofit’s website. The organization was formed by Marc Klaas in the aftermath of the high-profile kidnapping death of his daughter, Polly Klaas.
The involvement of the KlaasKids Foundation is the latest development in an investigation that has been ongoing since Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an undisclosed date, and her car was found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers that have been distributed across East County by friends and family.
Oakley police, with mutual aid from other departments, served a search warrant to an Antioch residence in connection with the case on Feb. 1 but did not disclose the address of the residence nor what evidence may have been found.
Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green/white shoes.
Volunteers can register online to assist with search efforts at https://bit.ly/3pcQf46.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.