The parents of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman whose January disappearance was later ruled foul play, have created a petition asking the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the mother of her suspected killer as part of the continued effort to locate Gabe’s body.
Gabe was reported missing in late January after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshal Jones, at his Antioch home. A timeline of events put together by Antioch police and shared on social media by Gabe’s father, Gwyn, on Aug. 2 showed that Jones was contacted by police in the early stages of their investigation and remained their primary suspect. Jones was killed in a confrontation with police in Kent, Washington near Seattle on June 1.On May 19, police arrested Jones’ mother, Alicia Coleman Clark, for allegedly aiding and abetting, according to the timeline written by Detective John Cox of the Antioch police. The document says that the district attorney declined to file charges.
On Aug. 5, Gwyn created an online petition in response to the decision to not file charges. The petition is titled “DA Diana Becton file charges against Alicia Coleman Clark.”
“The person who helped or assisted Marshall Jones and tried to cover up what he had done was his mother, Alicia Coleman Clark. She also knows where Marshall hid the body of Alexis Gabe but she is not cooperating,” the petition states. “We ask CCC District Attorney Diana Becton to file charges against her and put her in jail. She’s an accessory to her son’s crime.”
As of Wednesday, the petition had received over 9,500 of the 10,000 signatures Gwyn had set as his goal. However, the District Attorney’s Office said the reason charges were not filed is a lack of evidence.
“To date, no evidence has surfaced to establish that Alicia Coleman Clark knew Marshall Curtis Jones killed Alexis Gabe -- or that Ms. Clark assisted Jones after the fact,” Ted Asregadoo, public information officer to the district attorney, said via email. “In May, Ms. Clark was brought into custody on a Ramey warrant. The warrant allowed police detectives to conduct a formal interview with the hope of obtaining a statement of value. Detectives were not able to get an admission by Ms. Clark during the interview. Therefore, without an admission, no case could be filed.”
Asregadoo declined to comment on the petition.
As of Wednesday, Gwyn was making plans in his Facebook group, Bring Alexis Gabe Home, to hold a protest outside the District Attorney’s office and seeking volunteers to join it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.