2022-04-28-Alexis-Gabe-Press-Conf_06.jpg

Gwyn Gabe, seen here at a news conference earlier this year, has launched a petition asking the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the mother of his daughter’s suspected killer.  (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

The parents of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman whose January disappearance was later ruled foul play, have created a petition asking the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the mother of her suspected killer as part of the continued effort to locate Gabe’s body.

Gabe was reported missing in late January after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshal Jones, at his Antioch home. A timeline of events put together by Antioch police and shared on social media by Gabe’s father, Gwyn, on Aug. 2 showed that Jones was contacted by police in the early stages of their investigation and remained their primary suspect. Jones was killed in a confrontation with police in Kent, Washington near Seattle on June 1.On May 19, police arrested Jones’ mother, Alicia Coleman Clark, for allegedly aiding and abetting, according to the timeline written by Detective John Cox of the Antioch police. The document says that the district attorney declined to file charges.

On Aug. 5, Gwyn created an online petition in response to the decision to not file charges. The petition is titled “DA Diana Becton file charges against Alicia Coleman Clark.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription