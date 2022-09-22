Algae experiment fizzles along with algae

A 12 week plan to eliminate harmful Blue Green Algae blooms ended after just six weeks after the manufacturers of the chemical treatment backed out of the project.

An experiment to mitigate harmful blooms from Blue Green Algae has sunk due to communication and supply issues.

The experiment ran for six of the planned 12 weeks earlier this summer in Willow Lake, but when the manufacturer of the chemical being tested in the waters pulled their product, the operation was canceled.

“It was supposed to be a three-month project, everyone was on board, $200,000 worth of product, and we started going,” said Jim Mattison, who brought together the necessary entities for the experiment. “Then the main company in Israel decided they didn’t want to use as much product as the project was originally slated for. So they decided to back out.”

