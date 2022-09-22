Algae experiment fizzles along with algae

An experiment to mitigate harmful blooms from Blue Green Algae has sunk due to communication and supply issues.
The experiment ran for six of the planned 12 weeks earlier this summer in Willow Lake, but when the manufacturer of the chemical being tested in the waters pulled their product, the operation was canceled.
“It was supposed to be a three-month project, everyone was on board, $200,000 worth of product, and we started going,” said Jim Mattison, who brought together the necessary entities for the experiment. “Then the main company in Israel decided they didn’t want to use as much product as the project was originally slated for. So they decided to back out.”
The product being tested in Willow Lake was a hydrogen peroxide compound designed to float on the water where it could attack and mitigate the toxic algae blooms. Studies have shown that hydrogen peroxide products can fight the blooms without disturbing the rest of the Delta environment. However, it seems this year, the algae is on a downward trend.
Frank Morgan is a longtime resident of Discovery Bay and lives in a home with a deep water dock. He said he hasn’t seen the telltale scum of the algae blooms congregating in the corners of local bays like they have the past five years.
“I could see the particles of algae in the water, like glitter, but (the blooms) were not an issue where I’m at, and even at the marina I walk to several times a week, I didn’t notice at all the issue we have had in years past,” Morgan said. “So yes, you can have issues in some places, but it’s not at all widespread throughout Discovery Bay this year. And usually where it collects is where water does not flow or refresh.”
Algae blooms have been a hotly debated topic in Discovery Bay each summer for the past five years. While fast-water areas where boaters congregate aren’t affected, residents who enjoy a swim off their dock might see the trademark green, white or brown foam or scum indicative of algae blooms before jumping in.
When the algae bloom, they release toxins, and the scum can float on top of the water or suspend in the water. This only happens in warm, shallow and stagnant water.
The toxins are usually only dangerous if ingested. Most people aren’t inclined to swim in scummy water, but pets who enjoy a dip in the Delta could get the scum on themselves and inadvertently ingest it when they lick themselves.
Media reports have been detrimental to businesses, home values and the local economy and residents resent that, especially since the blooms are only in out-of-the way corners and don’t affect recreational water visitors.
Mattison, who is also president of the Discovery Bay Community Foundation, said he has no proof, but thinks the liquid Diquat used to treat aquatic weeds may be the reason.
Mattison is now working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find a new product to mitigate algae blooms. The project will involve the county, local and state water boards and the Reclamation 800 District. The Town of Discovery Bay has no authority on the Delta and won’t be involved.
“We will look at similar products to the ones we used in Willow Lake,” Mattison said. “Army Corps of Engineers is going to be a lead agency in the state for Blue Green Algae. If they like the product they will fund the whole thing. We will find a similar hydrogen peroxide product and see what we can do.”
