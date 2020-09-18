The City of Oakley has announced the online retail giant will occupy a 150,000-square-foot building at the evolving Contra Costa Logistics Center at the former DuPont chemical manufacturing facility site on Bridgehead Road.
A formal announcement and ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for early October, and city officials have confirmed that Amazon will utilize the facility as a fulfillment center.
Amazon officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but city officials expressed excitement.
Over the next four years, NorthPoint Development intends to construct five buildings (occupying 2 million square feet of space) for light industrial use, warehousing, distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and light manufacturing on a portion of the 375.7-acre property at 6000 Bridgehead Road, north of the BNSF rail tracks and just south of Lauritzen Yacht Harbor.
Mayor Kevin Romick said the entire complex will serve as a major East Contra Costa County economic development engine for years to come.
The development site is the former home of the DuPont Antioch Plant, a chemical manufacturing facility that produced chlorofluorocarbons, fuel-additive antiknock compounds, and titanium dioxide between 1955 and 1998.
NorthPoint Development said at the facility’s groundbreaking in late January that the site had been under active remediation since 2003, but that the work was nearly complete.
