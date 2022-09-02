On Sunday, Sept. 11, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling on all Americans to wave the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
At 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s north tower.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the south tower.
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., passengers forced four hijackers to crash United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after they figured the hijackers had steered the plane toward either the Capitol or the White House.
Members of Wreaths Across America, Gold Star and Blue Star families, and veterans will join forces to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that day.
You too can join by tuning in to the organization’s Facebook page, to share pictures and videos from your own community flag waving. Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them withWreaths Across America, their family, and their friends to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen the nation. Use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
Wreaths Across America waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9 and 10 Eastern time and encourages the public to join them. Each week, messages of unity and remembrance are shared and the legacy of the “Freeport Flag Ladies” – who took to the Hill in Freeport on Sept. 11, 2001 following the events of that morning to hoist the flag and share a message of strength – lives on as it did each week for 18 years. After they retired on Sept. 11, 2019, Wreaths Across America took over the tradition and continues the weekly flag waving along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine. To learn more go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/804/?relatedId=0.
