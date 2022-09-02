American flag

On Sunday, Sept. 11, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling on all Americans to wave the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

At 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s north tower.

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the south tower.

