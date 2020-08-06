In a split-council vote, the city council decided last Friday to move forward with a feasibility study and request for proposal (RFP) regarding the use of a local city hotel to serve as transitional homeless housing.
One possible location for the transitional housing is the Executive Inn on East 18th Street.
“I think you all know we started out as a homeless encampment task force and did a significant amount of research,” Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts said during a public hearing that got pushed to July 31 when that week’s Tuesday meeting ran too long. “The housing-first model that the county employs is really the only thing that’s been successful in getting people off the streets and into permanent housing.”
Motts went on to say the city has an opportunity to model how the state is addressing homelessness during COVID-19 through Project Roomkey, which set an initial goal of securing up to 15,000 rooms for homeless individuals to get them off the streets, out of shelters and into isolation during COVID-19. As announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in April 2020, state and local governments will receive up to 75% cost-share reimbursement from FEMA for hotel and motel rooms, including wraparound services that include meals, security and custodial services. Essential behavioral health and health care services will also be provided by local governments and community partners as needed. California is the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval for such a measure.
Motts reported that in fiscal year 2019, the city spent $1.2 million to address homeless issues, and in 2020, it spent $1 million — not taking into consideration the expense to other agencies that respond to homeless-related emergencies, medical issues or fires initially started to stay warm or cook.
As part of the Transitional Housing Ad Hoc Committee, which the Antioch City Council formed also in April this year, Motts and Councilmember Lamar Thorpe noted they’ve met with community members and potential service providers, such as Sutter Health, Golden Hills Community Church, HealthRight 360, Love Never Fails, Rocketship Delta Prep, Loaves and Fishes, Shelter Inc., among others. They reviewed the status of Antioch’s homeless individuals currently set up in hotel rooms in Pittsburg and said the result was positive.
“It was thrilling to see the progress (the homeless individuals) had made in their lives since being sheltered,” Motts continued.
The two went before the council during the continued July 31 public hearing to, in part, present their status, but also to ask for a feasibility analysis to look at potential locations and service models, and an RFP — the process of gathering bids for a project or service.
Prior to a motion or council vote on the topic, which saw a discussion period of nearly three hours, the public weighed in with comments of both opposition and support.
“My wife and I are very concerned that the council is considering making the Executive (Inn) a homeless encampment,” resident Frank San Martin said. “This is already a troubled area … this is no place to house the homeless … please vote no.”
In what resident Terry Ramos called a “no BS letter,” he harshly criticized the council, especially Thorpe — claiming Thorpe cared not for the city but rather was trying to use Antioch as a stepping stone into a higher political office.
“Recently Councilmember Thorpe and his merry band of political minions proposed that the City of Antioch should pay approximately $1 million per year to convert a motel into a homeless shelter … this is another nutty and opportunistic political idea by Councilman Thorpe,” Ramos said. “ … (there’s) no realistic plan except to maintain people using drugs and so on in an already-difficult neighborhood.”
Business owners and parents expressed concerns about worsening the struggles East 18th currently faces. Public speaker Lucile Waynehart, however, was one to urge the council to move forward with the idea.
“I recommend that every councilmember and Antioch citizen who has any doubts about this to watch the video of Lamar and Joy checking out formerly unhoused residents now in the program at Motel 6 in Pittsburg,” she said. “It is a beautiful thing.”
Another resident and business owner, Michael Gabrielson, also supported the program.
“I feel that the Executive Inn on East 18th Street would be the perfect location and setup to assist and offer transitional housing for our at-risk, unhoused residents,” he said, pointing out that children who are experiencing homelessness alongside their parents will have access to schools like Rocketship Delta Prep, which has expressed interest in partnering with the city to provide stability for homeless children. “I live and work here in the City of Antioch, and how we are currently dealing with our homeless issue is clearly not working.”
Motts and Thorpe clarified that the approval of the study and the RFP — which would return to the council for review at a later date — did not solidify a commitment. Mayor Sean Wright and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock were uncomfortable moving forward with the RFP concurrently with the study and asked if the motion could be broken into two parts for approval. But Thorpe stood firm in his original motion, noting the RFP on homeless trailers the city received months ago remains underway. He didn’t want to delay an already-lengthy process.
The council moved forward with both the study and the RFP as it voted 3-2, with Councilmember Monica Wilson, Motts and Thorpe voting yes, and Wright and Ogorchock voting no.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.