Everyone has a favorite charity, and certainly most are quite worthy of either our time or money — or both for that matter.
Some people tirelessly, unselfishly devote themselves to others who need help, even when they have little to give.
Anyone who has a heart for seniors has my undivided attention — so when I was approached by An Elderly Wish Foundation Director and friend, Mary Chapman, about a certain wish that was tied to another of my favorites, Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection, I jumped at the chance to hear and share this story.
An Elderly Wish Foundation grants wishes to people over the age of 50 who have a life-threatening illness and would love to take one thing off their bucket list. Kaleidoscope, which is in Byron, dedicates time and energy to helping cancer patients, young and old, and their families cope with the day-to-day challenges of the dreadful disease. Carolyn George, who knows firsthand the battles people with cancer face, helped to set up this meeting of two “forces to be reckoned with” to help one more person smile again.
Being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease can turn a person’s world upside down and of…
It began with a heartfelt letter from George, requesting An Elderly Wish Foundation grant a wish for Cathy Long, who, after being diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma in October 2015, underwent treatment, including a HIPEC surgery in January 2016.
Approximately six months ago when her cancer resurfaced, Long reached out to Kaleidoscope and attended her first Coffee with Carolyn support group meeting. Relocating from the Las Vegas suburbs and not knowing many people in this area, she was immediately welcomed with open arms and hearts by a group of ladies going through their own cancer journeys.
Jan Page knows what it is like to live with cancer. At 45 years old, she was diagnosed with …
Twice a month, George hosts Coffee with Carolyn at her home that she shares with husband Tony George — executive director of Kaleidoscope — where women can come and relax with other women dealing with cancer. It is here that Long first met the group and began what was to be the best part of a bad situation; friendships and support when it was needed the most.
George wrote: “That night Cathy left her first support group meeting with five new friends: Jill Vance, Roberta Weber, Michelle Guandalini, Virginia Ceniceros, and myself. Today that number is three-fold.”
When Long’s doctor reported last month that the medicine is no longer working, An Elderly Wish needed to step in and take some of that hurt away. Chapman agreed!
Her wish was to have a “girls’ weekend” with a total of 11, consisting of her Kaleidoscope family of girlfriends and her daughter. Jan Page, the founder and now communications outreach director, who will be attending says this will “have to be the best weekend ever!” The ladies will caravan in three vehicles up to the house that An Elderly Wish Foundation rented for them on Nov. 22. For three days they will be enjoying each other’s company, getting massages, walking the beautiful Labyrinth, cooking fun meals together, rock painting, creating Mandalas, relaxing and making memories.
Long is not only grateful for the wish; she is thrilled to call these ladies her friends. The group consists of Long, George, Page, Nicole Hunt, Jill Vance, Roberta Weber, Naz Jhinnu, Michelle Guandalini, Becky Bridges, Roni Raposo and Tina Steger, all of who are equally excited about the upcoming weekend.
If you are a woman that is going through your own battle with cancer and would like more information on Kaleidoscope’s Coffee with Carolyn Support Group, you can call her at 925-577-3325. They meet the first Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. until noon and the third Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the George home in Discovery Bay. Kaleidoscope’s website is www.kaleidoscopehope.org.
You can reach Mary Chapman at An Elderly Wish Foundation at 925-978-1883 or on their website at www.elderlywish.org.
We wish the ladies a fabulous and memorable weekend and send our prayers to all of them.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
