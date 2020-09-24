My name is Angela Lowrey, and I am running for Ironhouse Sanitary District.
I moved to Oakley in 2009 after completing my master’s degree at the London School of Economics and securing a position at a sewer plant which manages California’s first industrial recycled water facility. I’m a graduate of the Oakley Leadership Academy, incoming president of the Kiwanis Club of Oakley, and actively engaged through service clubs, committees and fundraisers.
As an award-winning wastewater management professional in East County for 11 years, I know firsthand how important it is that our wastewater resources are properly maintained, administered and utilized. I also recognize there is potential for waste of public monies, impacts to public health and damage to waterways and our environment that could take years to undo.
I understand wastewater regulations and believe in transparency when it comes to spending public dollars. Oversight and accountability of the $25.4 million capital improvement program for pipeline and treatment facility improvements is a priority. Consultants and contractors must understand it’s not an unlimited government purse. Projects must come in on time and on budget. Let’s contract locally to keep funds in our region and reduce commute time for workers.
Ensuring Ironhouse adheres to strict regulatory environment protection through cost-effective biosolids management, clean water production, and securing new customers for recycled water are also priorities. Securing grants and qualifying for Clean Water Act’s “State Revolving Fund Loan Program” monies can lower ratepayer costs.
More information about my campaign: http://www.angelalowrey.com.
– Submitted by Angela Lowrey
