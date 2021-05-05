After two consecutive dry winters, California residents are once again being urged by government officials and water agencies across the state to prepare for drought conditions.
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has stated that the first half of Water Year 2021 was the fourth driest on record. A water year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, and the start of the water year coincides with the start of the wet season.
“California is facing the familiar reality of drought conditions, and we know the importance of acting early to anticipate and mitigate the most severe impacts where possible,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Climate change is intensifying both the frequency and the severity of dry periods. This ‘new normal’ gives urgency to building drought resilience in regions across the state and preparing for what may be a prolonged drought at our doorstep.”
According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions have existed across the entire state since at least the start of the year. Presently 53% of the state is experiencing extreme (D3) or exceptional (D4) drought conditions. Contra Costa County, along with most of the Bay Area has been designated with a D3 drought rating. Most of Santa Clara County and a small portion of Alameda County are the only Bay Area exceptions to the extreme drought conditions. Those locations have been designated as experiencing severe drought (D2).
“This is the second dry year for much of the state,” said Jeanine Jones, interstate resources manager for the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). “Last water year, Water Year 2020, was dry in the northern two-thirds of the state, and especially dry in the northern part of the state. This year, Water Year 2021, has been dry statewide. Much of the state (has received) roughly around half of the average of precipitation level. It’s worth noting that this is continuing a trend that we have seen this century. If we go back to 2000, we see that California has been in a drought or very dry conditions for more than half of the years in this century. Perhaps this is a switch to a new normal.”
The variability of California’s annual rainfall is the greatest in the country, added Jones. Evidence of this variability can be found just within the past decade. The effects of the 5-year drought that occurred from 2012 to 2016 were practically eliminated by a single wet season during Water Year 2017. The following water year brought a return of dry conditions, and then the second wettest year on record happened in Water Year 2019.
While there is great variability in the amount of rain that falls season to season, there is also variability in where the rain falls. So far this year, Sonoma and Mendocino counties have been particularly hard hit. Conditions there prompted Newsom in April to declare a regional drought emergency for the Russian River watershed, where reservoirs are at record lows. Additional counties could be added to that declaration as drought conditions continue to develop over the coming months.
Newson also directed state agencies to take immediate action to bolster drought resilience and prepare for impacts on communities, businesses and ecosystems if dry conditions extend to a third year.
“We know from experience with past droughts that large, urban (water) agencies do a good job of being resilient during drought because they have the resources to invest in diversified supplies and preparedness,” Jones said. “It’s the small water systems – a few hundred connections – that struggle. Most urban areas in the state will do fine this year, but you always want to think about being prepared in case next year is dry. That’s something that we just can’t predict.”
Water agencies serving East County have yet to enact any mandatory water restrictions, but are beginning to urge customers to be mindful of their water use.
“For this year, based on the water allocation we have been given from (the U.S. Bureau of) Reclamation, water stored in Los Vaqueros and existing transfers, the district has adequate supply to meet customer needs,” said Jennifer Allen, director of public affairs at the Contra Costa Water District. “We are still encouraging customers to use water efficiently and prevent any waste. Customers can take advantage of the water use efficiency resources available to them including rebates and online seminars.”
Dan Muelrath, general manager of the Diablo Water District (DWD), said his agency is similarly positioned to weather a drought this year. DWD plans to launch a conservation campaign this summer to encourage careful water use. The campaign will encourage customers to share their conservation efforts with others in the community on DWD Facebook page, www.facebook.com/diablowaterdistrict.
“Based on our water supply portfolio of purchased water from Contra Costa Water District, and Diablo Water District’s ability to supplement with locally produced groundwater, we are able to meet our customer’s water demands this year,” he explained. “However, we do not know how long this drought is going to last, so we are asking customers to be efficient and eliminate any wasteful practices. Should the drought persist, water that is saved this year will help all of us next year.”
For information on water conservation, visit saveourwater.com. For information about the Department of Water Resources, visit water.ca.gov. Visit the U.S. Drought Monitor website at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.
