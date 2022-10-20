Antioch approves rent stabilization ordinance

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The Antioch City Council voted final approval of a rent stabilization ordinance at part of their Oct. 11 meeting. Advocates of the ordinance rallied on Oct. 18 to show their support.

“We don’t want to turn us into another Antioch,” Brayden Haena said during a recent Brentwood City Council candidates forum. It’s a sentiment shared by several neighboring suburbs in East Contra Costa County. But political changes happening to the north may have impacts in the cities that border it. The “fear” of becoming like Antioch often focuses on crime. But the progressive majority on the Antioch City Council has pushed a number of reform programs outside of their police department.

One of them is rent control. At their Oct. 11 meeting, the City Council voted final approval of a rent stabilization ordinance.

The Antioch Rent Ordinance’s rent control protections shields tenants by limiting rent increases each year. For units covered by Antioch Rent Control, the landlord may not increase the rent in an amount more than the lesser of either 60% of Consumer Price Index for the Bay Area or 3%.

