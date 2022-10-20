Antioch approves rent stabilization ordinance

“We don’t want to turn us into another Antioch,” Brayden Haena said during a recent Brentwood City Council candidates forum. It’s a sentiment shared by several neighboring suburbs in East Contra Costa County. But political changes happening to the north may have impacts in the cities that border it. The “fear” of becoming like Antioch often focuses on crime. But the progressive majority on the Antioch City Council has pushed a number of reform programs outside of their police department.
One of them is rent control. At their Oct. 11 meeting, the City Council voted final approval of a rent stabilization ordinance.
The Antioch Rent Ordinance’s rent control protections shields tenants by limiting rent increases each year. For units covered by Antioch Rent Control, the landlord may not increase the rent in an amount more than the lesser of either 60% of Consumer Price Index for the Bay Area or 3%.
Under the new law, landlords may not serve a rent increase notice in any 12 months. Only covered rental units are subject to Antioch Rent Control.
All rental units built on or before Feb. 1, 1995, in Antioch are covered, except for the following:
- single-family homes
- condominiums
- a unit owned, operated, or managed by the government
- school or college dormitories
- mobile homes in mobile home parks
- a unit in a hotel, motel, inn, tourist home, or rooming and boarding house primarily rented to transient guests for 30 consecutive days or fewer
- a unit in a hospital, medical care facility, residential care facility, asylum, group home for seniors or the disabled, or a homeless transitional housing program
- a unit where the landlord or their immediate family occupied, as their principal place of residence at the beginning of the tenancy, and continues occupying
- a unit within a dwelling unit is shared with the landlord, as the landlord’s principal residence, and the landlord also shares a bathroom or kitchen with the tenant.
At the same Oct. 11 meeting, the Antioch City Council also voted in support of further study of the ShotSpotter acoustic sensor system.
ShotSpotter is gunshot detection, acoustic surveillance technology that uses sensors to detect, locate and alert law enforcement agencies of gunfire incidents in real time. The system, developed by a Fremont company, is in use now by San Francisco, Oakland and the California Highway Patrol along Highway 4.
The highway sensor network covers Bay Area highways from Interstate 80 east through Antioch, according to Sgt. Andrew Baggerly of the CHP Golden Gate Division in Martinez.
Pittsburg is the lead agency for the countywide Freeway Security Network, a three-year pilot project that installed cameras and license plate readers at several locations on Highway 4 and I-80. The project was funded with a $3.5 million grant from the state of California, which recently authorized $360,000 for a one-year extension to the project. If approved, the resolution allocates the additional grant funds to the project.
