Antioch Bridge toll to rise by $1 to $7 on Saturday

The cost to cross the Antioch Bridge will increase by $1 to $7 starting Saturday, Jan. 1.
The price to cross all five other Bay Area, state-owned bridges also will rise by $1 to $7, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.
The increase does not apply to the Golden Gate Bridge, which is owned by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.
Vehicles with three or more axles, such as big rig trucks, also will pay the extra $1. Motorcycles, carpools and some clean-air vehicles can become eligible for a discounted toll during peak commute hours, which are from 5 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. That toll is scheduled to rise from $3 to $3.50 next year, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.
The price increase stems from Senate Bill 595 that was passed in 2017 and Regional Measure 3 passed by state voters a year later.
This is the second of three toll increases; the first one was in 2019 and the third is scheduled for 2025. According to the Bay Area Toll Authority, when the plan was proposed, analysts said the gradual $3 increase would raise $4.5 billion over a 30-year period to:
improve public transportation on the bridges
ease traffic congestion
help pay for seismic retrofitting
help expand public infrastructure and transit
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.