Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Antioch recreation department is canceling the annual Get Active Antioch! Recreation and Health Expo scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
The Expo has become a spring tradition that kicks off the summer season of programs and services, however, current shelter-in-place rules prevent public gatherings at this time for the safety of all residents. A new special event will be offered when it is safe to bring the community together.
The recreation department is planning to offer basic summer programs that follow the directions provided by Contra Costa County Health Department. When the final guidelines are released, the recreation department will announce program activities including schedules and registration information. Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov and participating in the virtual recreation center at https://www.antiochca.gov/recreation/virtual-recreation-center-and-network.
For more information about summer recreation programs and activities including summer camps for kids, sports programs, senior services and the Antioch Water Park summer season, call 925-776-3050.
