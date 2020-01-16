The Antioch Chamber of Commerce announced the names of its 2019 Gala Award Winners Monday, Jan. 13.
The chamber offers nine awards in six categories, including Citizen of the Year and the recently added Veteran of the Year. Richard Pagano, president and CEO of the Antioch Chamber, said each year he has been involved is more exciting than the last.
“We always say, man, it’s going to be tough next year, I don’t know who they’re going to nominate,” Pagano said. “Then next year, we are saying the same thing all over again . . . we have so many great people in our community, and they are all doing so much to push us forward.”
At the top of the awards list is Citizen of the Year, broken down into two categories: Lifetime Achievement and Most Impact. At this year’s upcoming gala, Wand Hom will be recognized with the Most Impact award for her work with the Deer Valley High School Educational Foundation Gala and Every 15 Minutes. Before she began working for the school as an accounting activities specialist, Hom was a parent who saw a need for her children and their fellow students. She began her work on the gala 14 years ago.
“Over the 14 years, we have donated about $200,000 to the high school for various programs and materials for the students,” Hom said. “The other thing I do is I am the coordinator of the Every 15 Minutes program. This is for drinking and driving prevention.”
Hom further noted she was pleased to be recognized, though she didn’t relish the spotlight.
“I will always feel that there are more deserving people in Antioch, but definitely feel honored and glad to put Deer Valley High School in the spotlight,” she said.
Pagano is part of the process of sifting through the nominations each year and choosing a winner. He and the other board members are often tasked with the job of digging deep into the charitable and philanthropic work of their fellow community members to choose one winner for each category. He said he looks forward to the process each year as a reminder that Antioch isn’t just the crime-ridden city it is often portrayed as.
“There’s these people who are doing such great things despite whatever negativity may be out there,” he said. “It’s just really inspiring to continue to see people doing these awesome things.”
Citizen of the Year
Lifetime Achievement: Ralph Garrow
Most Impact: Wanda Hom
Veteran of the Year
Denny Hollison, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, VFW Commander
Youth of the Year
Chris Garcia, Antioch High School
Non-Profit of the Year
Fellowship Church
Business of the Year
Large/Corporate Business: Travis Credit Union
Small Business: Rick Fuller Team
Ambassadors of the Year
Tom McNell, Edward Jones
Jose Solario, SERVPRO of Antioch
The annual Chamber gala will be held Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road, in Antioch. Tickets are $75 per person, or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Ticket sales will end March 2, or when all 250 tickets are sold, whichever comes first. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/antiochchambergala2020, call 925-757-1800 or email frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. Cocktail attire is appreciated.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.