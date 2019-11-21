At 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards gala.
The chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2019 in the following categories:
• Youth of the Year
• Nonprofit of the Year
• Small Business of the Year
• Large Business of the Year
• Citizen of the Year - Most Impact
• Citizen of the Year - Lifetime Achievement
Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. Return forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office at 101 H St., #4, or by email to frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.
For more information, call 925-757-1800.
