Four seats are available on the Antioch City Council this election coming from a field of 12 candidates. Featured here are a look at the candidates and their visions for the City of Antioch. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
District 1 – Vote for one
Manuel "Manny" L. Soliz, Jr.
Resident: Lifelong
Occupation: Financial advisor/business owner
Slogan: None provided
Reason for running: Soliz noted in his campaign statement that he desires for Antioch to be a safer and more welcoming city. Some of his top priorities include: code enforcement, collaborating with county and state programs to address the needs of the homeless and building a strong local economy, including support for businesses.
“With a strong economy and competent leadership, Antioch can be a safe and thriving place to live. I want to be a part of that Antioch,” Soliz said
Joy Motts (incumbent)
Resident: Nearly lifelong
Occupation: Councilmember/nonprofit director
Slogan: Leadership you can trust.
Reason for running: Motts said in her campaign statement that her top priorities include hiring six additional code enforcement officers, creating a homeless task force, investing in Antioch by hiring 32 police personnel, promoting job development, hiring a youth services coordinator, creating a vibrant downtown and building community pride.
Tamisha Walker
Resident: Five years
Occupation: Nonprofit executive director
Slogan: The right choice for change.
Reason for running: Walker noted in her campaign statement that she aims to bring the community of Antioch together to create a future where everyone is included; one where the voices of those most marginalized are not just heard but also influence public policy. She also aims to improve police accountability, community oversite, and implement comprehensive public safety strategies to address housing, homelessness, violence, mental health, and youth development.
District 2 – Vote for one
Mike Barbanica
Resident: Lifelong
Occupation: Retired police lieutenant
Slogan: Getting Antioch back on track.
Reason for running: Barbanica said in his campaign statement that his top priorities include: hiring additional police officers, securing district code enforcement funding, addressing issues involving the homeless, stopping neighborhood sideshows, working together to create a city free from racial bias, and getting the city back on track.
Tony G. Tiscareno
Resident: 50 years
Occupation: Antioch business owner
Slogan: Committed to progress.
Reason for running: Tiscareno said in his campaign statement that his top priorities include averting a budget crisis, banishing blight, promoting economic development, reducing homelessness, and police reform and accountability.
District 3 – Vote for one
Lori Ogorchock (incumbent)
Resident: Over 50 years
Occupation: Councilmember/small business owner
Slogan: Big-hearted and determined.
Reason for running: Ogorchock said she accomplished many things, including COVID-19 assistance for seniors, adding police, helping victims of domestic abuse and protecting open space and hillsides. “We are living in challenging times,” she wrote in her campaign statement. “We can get through this together by remaining compassionate toward others and staying focused on creating meaningful solutions. I am here to serve you and am honored to be working on your behalf.”
Marie Arce
Resident: 16 years, and recently for the last three years.
Occupation: Nonprofit finance administrator
Slogan: Together, we can build a better community!
Reason for running: Arce said in her campaign statement she intends to enhance economic opportunity, reduce violent and property crime, improve the city’s appearance and create a compassionate and reasonable solution to reduce homelessness.
Nichole Gardner
Resident: 25 years
Occupation: Nonprofit executive director
Slogan: A stronger future.
Reason for running: Gardner noted she aims to expand efforts to ensure all Antioch kids have access to high-quality before and after-school programs, bring together the black community, the police department, local leaders, and families to enact effective police-reforms, enact new programs and services to continue to reduce homeless encampments, and ensure that families feel safe in neighborhoods.
Antwon Webster
Resident: None provided
Occupation: Global logistics coordinator
Slogan: None provided
Reason for running: Webster’s top priorities are lowering crime, reviving the business community, restoring a transparent government, cleaning up blight, and initiating a private homeless foundation.
District 4 – Vote for one
Monica E. Wilson (incumbent)
Resident: None provided
Occupation: Council Member/Nonprofit Manager
Slogan: None provided
Reason for running: Wilson noted in her campaign statement that her top priorities are protecting the most vulnerable, including survivors of human trafficking and those suffering from mental illness and experiencing homelessness, engaging the youth and attracting high-wage employers. “Our city has made great strides since I was first elected to the Antioch City Council in 2012, including job growth, lower crime, and an increase in city resources, such as the passage of Measure W. But we still have more work to do,” she said.
Alex John Astorga
Resident: 10 years
Occupation: Business owner/IT engineer
Slogan: Alex John Astorga, not a politician, but an independent candidate running a $0 campaign, to make Antioch fair, green, and progressive.
Reason for running: Astorga, running a $0 campaign, said he’ll strive to make fiscally responsible decisions and invest wisely in the future. He’s proposing free citywide wifi access for all, and promises to always vote in the best interest of city residents.
Sandra Gail White
Resident: 11 years
Occupation: VP of Human Resources
Slogan: Real results, not empty promises.
Reason for running: White noted her top priorities include keeping police fully funded, reducing blight and graffiti, strengthening code enforcement, revitalizing and recruiting the business community, and balancing development.
