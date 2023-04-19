ANTIOCH — The people of Antioch have read the words of hate, now they are looking for accountability.
Following nearly dozens of pages of racist and homophobic text messages revealed and released after an investigation into the Antioch Police Department, Mayor Lamar Thorpe and the rest of the council unanimously approved to proceed with several independent audits of the police department, including an audit into internal affairs process, the department’s hiring and promotional practices and an equity audit of the department.
“Every aspect of our community groups have a right to feel safe by their department,” Thorpe said. “All of these people pay taxes and they pay for that police department, everybody pays a pot to fund the police department. So everybody should feel safe and right now people don’t feel safe. They feel angry, frustrated, and betrayed.”
The first item that the City Council approved Tuesday evening is an independent internal audit of Internal Affairs at the police department. The audit will look at investigations from the last six to eight years, the nature of the investigations and the results, along with what complaints have gone outside of the one-year requirements to ensure that officers were held accountable and if not, then why not.
“We need immediate and full disclosure and transparency,” Contra Costa County Chief public defender Ellen McDonnell told the City Council. “We can’t downplay this issue. This isn’t a few officers. We’ve reviewed there are 45 officers on these text chains that are disclosed thus far. Forty-five Antioch police officers, 16 of them are in leadership roles. There’s an internal affairs officer that’s part of these texts, showing once again the police cannot police themselves.”
The City Council also approved an audit into the hiring and the promotional practices within the police department.
“One thing that is concerning to me that I learned last week is that we haven’t had evaluations for six years,” City Council member Michael Barbanica said. “That concerns me. How do we go six years without an evaluation of police officers?”
“It’s like watching (the TV show) The First 48, but at the end, the murderer gives a confession and then gets a promotion and a raise,” Mayor Pro Tem Tamisha Torres-Walker added.
The City Council also approved an equity audit of the department, revealing certain things like outcomes in terms of policing, along with arrest and use-of-force data.
Thorpe added that all of the rulings come from discovery of the texts. He also mentioned that an audit like this will take some time to be done right.
“We want to do it in a way that informs the counselors that can make decisions,” Thorpe said. “So if we rush through a process and get bad information, that’s not helpful to anybody. So we have to do our due diligence to ensure that the process plays out in terms of hiring the right person and firms, then conducting an audit and, obviously, getting cooperation from the police department to hand over information. It’s a process.”
The rulings from the City Council to proceed with the independent audits come after a peaceful protest by scores of Antioch residents at the police headquarters two hours before Tuesday’s special meeting.
Tuesday’s events follow numerous findings from an investigation into “crimes of moral turpitude” into the department by both the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that started in 2021. What started with just eight Antioch officers in question for racist text messages between one another has blown up to 45 Antioch officers now, 16 of whom in leadership positions.
“These are processes that have to take place,” Antioch police Chief Steven Ford said. “What’s being asked here tonight is nothing new, nothing earth shaking. These are natural inquiries that need to be made of this organization, of which I’ve already started those processes.”
The investigation into the Antioch police follows an investigation into the Pittsburg police department after the D.A.’s office received a tip in September, 2021 that one of its officers was involved in illegal activities that also included other Pittsburg and Antioch officers, according to reports from the East Bay Times. Part of that illegal activity reported was officers abusing the use of prescription testosterone supplements and the allegations of “parties” where cops joked about who was bringing in drugs like heroin and cocaine.
Trust in police nationally is at an all-time low.A 2022 Gallup poll found that 45% of surveyed Americans have confidence in the police, down three percent from the previous low of 48% after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota in 2020. Through two reports that have been released by the county DA 's office – one an overall report from all of texts that were sent from 2019 through early 2021 and one solely from an investigation into actions taken during a felony criminal case during that time – the police officers mentioned in the report were frequently saying racist remarks about suspects they were either investigating or took into custody. They also poked fun at suspects who they physically abused, sending photos of them in the hospital.
The findings of the investigation could compromise thousands of cases, possibly overturning them due to the racist nature of the texts, per the report by the district attorney that says that the findings “documents potential dishonesty, perjury, abuse of authority, and the violation of individuals civil rights.” Defense attorneys in cases involving the Antioch officers could use the racist texts as evidence of their bias in making arrests.
“I think we all assumed that (the report) was bad,” Torres-Walker said. “It’s even scary and offensive, but just seeing it on paper and having to read the first initial 21 pages, it was tough. We had to stop and take deep breaths and not read it in front of the children, I mean, it’s absolutely traumatizing. It’s actually worse than what you can imagine.”
“Police culture has been in the spotlight for black folks for a long time,” Torres-Walker added. “We’re very aware of the culture, and that it’s problematic and it has been in our community forever. I think the challenge that we’re seeing now is that individuals who have largely ignored the culture, tolerated the culture, and allowed the culture to persist can no longer hide behind the blue line.”
Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, called Tuesday on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to immediately investigate the exchanges between police officers in Antioch who sent racist messages to each other. Sharpton also asked the Justice Department to provide safety for Thorpe because Sharpton said the trust with the police department has eroded. “The hood is off for these cops, and we have seen their true colors, ” he said in a press release.
