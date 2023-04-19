City Council approves police audits

ANTIOCH — The people of Antioch have read the words of hate, now they are looking for accountability.

Following nearly dozens of pages of racist and homophobic text messages revealed and released after an investigation into the Antioch Police Department, Mayor Lamar Thorpe and the rest of the council unanimously approved to proceed with several independent audits of the police department, including an audit into internal affairs process, the department’s hiring and promotional practices and an equity audit of the department.

“Every aspect of our community groups have a right to feel safe by their department,” Thorpe said. “All of these people pay taxes and they pay for that police department, everybody pays a pot to fund the police department. So everybody should feel safe and right now people don’t feel safe. They feel angry, frustrated, and betrayed.”

