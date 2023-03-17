ANTIOCH—Cornelius Johnson, the hand-picked choice of Mayor Lamar Thorpe for city manager, was placed on administrative leave for the second time this week Friday morning.
Johnson, who prior to his interim appointment in November 2021 also served as Thorpe’s campaign manager, had been relieved Tuesday night in a confused and potentially illegal vote by the City Council.
There were questions about the legality of Tuesday’s vote since there was no advance public posting of the agenda item, Thorpe hastily called a special meeting of the City Council for Friday morning at 10 a.m . Council members Monica Wilson, Mike Barbanica and Lori Ogorchock voted 3-0 to place Johnson on administrative leave at the Tuesday meeting. Thorpe and Council member Tamisha Torres-Walker were late to the meeting and did not vote.
On a social media posting Thorpe wrote, “I know my colleagues intended to proceed in the best interest of the City of Antioch and within their authority. However, while they may have believed their actions were correct, legally they were procedurally wrong.”
With the full Council attending Friday, the mayor quickly adjourned the meeting shortly after 10 a.m. and went into a closed session for a “performance evaluation” of the city manager.
Following the closed session, City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith announced in public session that the Council voted 5-0 to place Johnson on administrative leave again. Smith also announced that Forrest Ebbs, the current Community Development Director, had been appointed acting city manager in a separate 5-0 vote.
A longtime Antioch resident, Johnson spent 30 years in law enforcement, including 17 years of managerial experience at the San Francisco Police Department. He served as managerial assistant to the chief of police, as a night supervising captain and a platoon commander among other positions before retiring in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. Johnson was appointed permanent city manager in October 2022.
So, what led to Johnson’s removal?
Step One: Johnson fired the city’s Public Information Officer, Rolando Bonilla. Bonilla, according to Johnson, had given a local TV station a purported statement from Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford blaming the Antioch police union for “circus-like antics” after the union president criticized the city over waning officer staffing levels. Ford denied ever making the statement and he fired off a memo to Johnson, as well as the city attorney and human resources director, accusing Bonilla of “negligence” and of violating his contract, and demanded a retraction from the news outlet, KRON4.
Step Two: Bonilla then accused Johnson of ordering him to issue the statement from Ford. Johnson denied the accusation. Chief Ford had been attempting to burnish the image of his department as eight officers — or about 10% of the police force — remain on leave while a federal grand jury continues to review evidence against Antioch and Pittsburg officers and weighs potential criminal charges. That had often placed him at odds with Thorpe who has frequently criticized the police force.
In a press conference following the Council meeting Friday Thorpe once again claimed credit for bringing reform measures to the Police Department while lowering the city’s crime rate.
“We are not the wild west,” Thorpe stated before a local TV camera Friday. After giving a long statement in English and Spanish, Thorpe opened the floor for questions and declined to comment on Johnson’s status, “It’s a personnel issue.” He also declined to answer if he would support a national search for his replacement.
In a video posted on social media Thursday, Barbanica placed the blame for the “debacle” over Johnson’s leave at the City Council’s feet. He said the current Council has failed over the past two years to stabilize the operation of city administration while losing one police chief, a city manager, an assistant city manager and a number of police officers. “We’ve failed to do our job,” the retired police officer stated.
Ogorchock declined to make any comment following the Friday meeting.
The political storms surrounding Antioch City Hall have also have included Thorpe’s DUI no contest plea, a sexual harassment settlement and a failed effort to recall him.
