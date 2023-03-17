AP24ANTIOCH2.JPG

ANTIOCH—Cornelius Johnson, the hand-picked choice of Mayor Lamar Thorpe for city manager, was placed on administrative leave for the second time this week Friday morning.

Johnson, who prior to his interim appointment in November 2021 also served as Thorpe’s campaign manager, had been relieved Tuesday night in a confused and potentially illegal vote by the City Council.

There were questions about the legality of Tuesday’s vote since there was no advance public posting of the agenda item, Thorpe hastily called a special meeting of the City Council for Friday morning at 10 a.m . Council members Monica Wilson, Mike Barbanica and Lori Ogorchock voted 3-0 to place Johnson on administrative leave at the Tuesday meeting. Thorpe and Council member Tamisha Torres-Walker were late to the meeting and did not vote.

