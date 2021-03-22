Antioch Community Easter Egg Hunt
Photo Courtesy of the Antioch Police Department
Starting March 29 through April 3, the Antioch Police Department will help provide a little “Easter fun” to some of the younger community members. Each day, officers will be hiding plastic eggs with small, nonperishable treats inside for the kids to find at two locations in the city.
 
Hints regarding the areas will be provided daily at 8 a.m. on APD's Facebook page.
 
There will be a “Golden Egg” containing a special surprise from the Police Department for one lucky hunter at each location. The suggested age group for participants is three to nine years of age.

