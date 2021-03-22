Breaking News
Antioch community Easter egg hunt
- Press Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Starting March 29 through April 3, the Antioch Police Department will help provide a little “Easter fun” to some of the younger community members. Each day, officers will be hiding plastic eggs with small, nonperishable treats inside for the kids to find at two locations in the city.
Hints regarding the areas will be provided daily at 8 a.m. on APD's Facebook page.
There will be a “Golden Egg” containing a special surprise from the Police Department for one lucky hunter at each location. The suggested age group for participants is three to nine years of age.
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Oakley Police welcome new K9 officer
- City of Brentwood welcomes Creative Communal Makers Market to downtown
- City of Brentwood urges supervisors to deny cannabis cultivation permit
- Contra Costa County pandemic-related restrictions eased, variants emerge
- Byron, Knightsen school districts welcome students back to campus
- City of Brentwood expanding wastewater treatment plant
- Former Freedom High School field star shines at San Jose State
- Oakley Union Elementary School District sets timeline to select new trustees
- Broadway star Jillian Butler returns home to share her passion
- Contra Costa County remains in the most restrictive tier
Videos
Collections
- U-pick strawberries 3-12-2021
- [Photos] Shooting at Target in Antioch
- Timber Point Elem. School 3-15-2021
- [Photos] March 2021 Pets
- LHS demolition
- Freedom vs Campolindo football 3-12-2021
- [Photos] Freedom vs Liberty girls' cross country
- Bethel Island boat fire
- [Photos] Antioch drive-by shooting
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty boys' cross country
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.