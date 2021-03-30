The Antioch community is partnering to help Adrian Rodríguez, a toddler recently diagnosed with stage four Leukemia.
On April 3, from noon to 5 p.m., a community event will take place at the Antioch Community Center, located at 4703 Lone Tree Way, to raise funds to help with Adrian’s care. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Rodríguez family. If you cannot make the event, they are asking for monetary donations which can be made at the Antioch Community Federal Credit Union or online on the family's GoFundMe site. All donations will go directly to the Rodriguez family.
Adrian’s parents live in Antioch and are food truck operators. They don’t want to expose Adrian to COVID-19 while he undergoes intensive chemotherapy, which weakens his immune system, so they have decided to put running their Tacuaches food truck on hold.
“We were heartbroken to hear the doctor’s diagnosis,” said Adrian Rodríguez, Sr., Adrian’s father. “We think we may be out of work for six months, but it could be longer. We will have to see how Adrian does with the treatments he’s receiving.”
In February, Markelle Rodríguez, Adrian’s mother, noticed a lump on Adrian’s neck that would move as he breathed. Adrian’s parents rushed him to the emergency room. There, x-rays showed a large mass over his chest.
“I described it to my mom like an out-of-body experience,” she said. “You are listening to the doctors talk and tell you what needs to happen. You just want them to start fixing things.”
Adrian’s parents say he is energetic and fun. He loves his toys and playing with his 1-year-old sister. He also loves to eat snow.
“If Adrian goes into permanent remission, we will all celebrate,” said Carol Gillespie, the executive director of the Asian American Donor Program, a nonprofit organization assisting the Rodríguez family and other patients who need to find a stem cell match.
“We will have a table at the event,” she said. “If Adrian should need a stem cell donor, we don’t want to wait until then to search for his match. Everyone is encouraged to register. You could be the one to save Adrian’s life. If you are not a match for Adrian, you could be a match for another patient who is searching for a donor.”
Matching is based on your human leukocyte antigen (HLA) tissue type. Your HLA is part of what makes you ‘you’ – your individual genetic characteristics. So, HLA matches are closely based upon a patient’s ethnicity, and Adrian is biracial – Mexican American and Caucasian. Multiethnic patients only have an 18% chance of finding a stem cell match. For searching patients who are of European descent, the likelihood of finding a matched adult donor is 77%.
“Honestly, I feel deep down this is not just for Adrian, but also for the 43 children in the United States who are diagnosed with leukemia each day,” said Lisa, Adrian’s grandmother.
Registering only takes about five minutes; you just swab the inside of your cheek. If you cannot go to the April 3 event, you can request a home kit, register online, swab the inside of your cheek, and pop it in the mail. It’s that simple. Postage is prepaid and you don’t have to leave your home. Your registration is paid for by a grant.
To join the registry, visit www.aadp.org/homekit.
