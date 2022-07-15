One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard on July 14.
The crash took place near James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard. Police arrived on the scene at 10:23 a.m. after receiving reports of a car fire, according to a statement put out by the department that afternoon.
“As officers arrived, it was determined that a vehicle had collided into a tree, then into another vehicle traveling in the same direction,” the statement reads in part. “The collision caused one of the cars to catch fire. One of the drivers died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.”
The person who died in the crash, a man in his 20s, was not identified by police. Both cars were seen traveling down James Donlon Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” based on witness statements, authorities said.
