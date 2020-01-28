Gretchen Medel has been named the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Educator of the Year. Medel is the Contra Costa County Office of Education’s ROP teacher and teaches her EMS course at Dozier-Libbey High School, in Antioch. She was selected for her impassioned service to students of emergency medicine at all levels and advancement of EMS education in the state.
“Gretchen Medel inspires her students and teaches them to exemplify principles of respect, integrity, and humility,” said Dr. Dave Duncan, director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority.
In 2008, Gretchen Medel left her position as president of a staffing company to work in Alameda County as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for American Medical Response (AMR), the county’s 911 provider. Five years later, she began teaching EMS at high schools, colleges, and an adult education center.
“Gretchen has mastered the use of instructional resources by incorporating videos and discussions in unique ways to enhance learning,” said Duncan. “She has proven that she genuinely cares about educating her students, even deciding to continue teaching while going through chemotherapy treatments. Gretchen’s impact has been far-reaching as she has and continues to touch and inspire those around her.”
Initiated in 2007, the annual awards honor and recognize exceptional acts and service by individuals working or volunteering in California’s emergency medical system. For additional information about the awards, ceremony, and other recognized categories, visit www.emsa.ca.gov/awards.
The CCCOE’s Regional Occupational Program (ROP) provides innovative Career Technical Education to prepare students for challenging careers, post-secondary education and lifelong learning. ROP annually serves nearly 10,000 students at more than 30 high schools, a county special education facility, two adult detention facilities, and two adult training centers in Contra Costa and northern Alameda counties.
