The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot at a birthday party in Antioch was identified by her family this week.
Nadia Tirado was killed when an uninvited guest showed up to a birthday party on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane in Antioch just after midnight Saturday and opened fire, killing Tirado and injuring six others. According to the GoFundMe page set up by the family to cover the funeral costs, Tirado was shot in the lower abdomen when she was killed.
“Nadia was only 18 years old and full of life,” Melina Alvarez, Tirado's cousin, said in the GoFundMe page in remembrance. “She was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for lighting up a room and putting a smile on everyone’s face. Everyone loved her and she loved everyone. She was the most forgiving person we knew. She will be missed by so many and will never be forgotten.”
