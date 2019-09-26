A new committee is asking for community support to grow its Antioch Veterans Memorial Banner program in order to honor seven veterans with large signs down Antioch’s L Street.
With no charge to veterans’ families, the group looks to raise vital funding for the banners, which pay tribute to deceased military servicemembers who have ties to Antioch. After seeing similar banners in Discovery Bay, Antioch City Councilmember Lori Ogorchock introduced the idea to others.
“I believe it’s a way to honor our loved ones who served in the military,” she said.
The first veterans honored — all longtime Antioch residents — were Bob Brooks (Army); James George (Army, former Antioch VFW Post 6435 commander); Paul Lamothe (Navy); Robert Motts (Army, solider in Battle of the Bulge); Doug H. Pierce (Air Force); Gregory Rocha (Marine Corps); and James D. Williams (Merchant Marine).
Each banner displays the veteran’s name, branch of service, rank and official military photo.
The committee has plans to eventually feature the banners throughout the city, said Tom Menasco, committee chair and Vietnam-era veteran.
“(We want to) connect with others in order to sustain interest on a long-term basis,” Menasco said. “As a community, we should be proud … because history has shown we have paid a high price for freedom.”
Another key organizer is J.R. Wilson, president of the Delta Veterans Group. He is grateful for the assistance from the veterans’ community and support for those initial funds, which included a grant from the Antioch Civic program and donations from Antioch Rotary Club, Antioch VFW Post 6435, Antioch American Legion and the DVG.
For more information or a banner application, visit www.deltaveteransgroup.org.
