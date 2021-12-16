Antioch High School, local organizations to provide students with much-needed supplies

ANTIOCHAntioch High School will hold its seventh annual Warm for the Holidays event on Dec. 17, allowing students of all ages in the Antioch Union School District the chance to take home needed supplies such as food, books, toys and clothes.
The donations come from a variety of organizations, with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano donating the food as part of a partnership between the organizations to combat food insecurity that has also seen Kaiser present a $550,000 grant to the food bank, according to a press release by Kaiser Permanente. Clothes, books, toys and other donations will be provided by other groups such as the Antioch Woman’s Club, Holy Rosary Church and Antioch Rotary Club.
“The Antioch High School Warm for the Holidays annual event has been a heartwarming experience for our students and staff, who have discovered the power of service to community,” Antioch High School Principal Louie Rocha said in the statement. “Each year, families with children of all ages come to AHS to receive groceries, clothing, toys and books. Despite the recent COVID-19 restrictions, we continue to provide our school community with necessities and gifts to share with their loved ones.”
The need for similar programs has increased since the start of the pandemic, according to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Since March 2020, the organization has distributed over 50% more food than in the previous fiscal year and has served between 80,000 and 100,000 more people each month than in the previous period.
“With generous funding from Kaiser Permanente, the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano has been able to purchase fresh produce along with nutritious shelf-stable food for distribution at schools across the community,” Lindsay Drakeley, leadership gifts manager at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, said. “With the support of Kaiser Permanente, and in partnership with the Food Bank, Antioch High School students will distribute more than 2,000 pounds of food to families in the community. The Food Bank is thankful to have strong community partnerships that make events like this possible.”
The Warm for the Holidays event will take place at Antioch High School, located at 700 W. 18th Street in Antioch, on the afternoon of Dec. 17.
