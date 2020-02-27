UPDATE: 12:32 P.M.
The lockdown at Antioch High School has been lifted according to Antioch High School Principal Louie Rocha. No weapons were found. No other information is currently available. Check back for updates.
-------------------------------------
According to a safety announcement from the Antioch Unified School District, Antioch High School is currently on lockdown and there is a strong police presence on campus. Below is the message from the district in its entirety. This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.
This is Antioch High School with an important safety announcement. A short time ago, a student reported that he saw a possible weapon on campus. As a precaution the school has been placed on lockdown and police are on campus. We will update you when the lockdown is lifted.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.