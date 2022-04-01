A fire originating in the primary bedroom of a home on the 2500 block of Stanford Way in Antioch, Calif. left extensive damage to the second floor of a 2-story home, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Confire.
A fire that started in the bedroom of a home on the 2500 block of Stanford Way in Antioch on Thursday night, March 31, caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage and displaced the home's residents, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) personnel.
“At approximately 7:45 this evening we got the report for a working fire in the upstairs bedroom of a two-story, single family home,” said ConFire Battalion Chief Bob Atlas. “When units arrived on scene, they did confirm that we had a working fire in the bedroom.”
It took fire crews around 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but not before it destroyed the majority of the primary bedroom and its contents. The remainder of the approximately 3,000 square foot home suffered heavy smoke and water damage.
“[The first arriving unit] requested a full working alarm assignment, which consists of 6 pieces of equipment, 2 battalion chiefs, and a safety captain,” said Atlas. “They all responded out, and very quickly a room and contents fire in the second story was extinguished.”
1 resident was home when the fire broke out and was able to evacuate safely. No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported.
The fire was declared under control at approximately 8:15 p.m., though crews remained on scene for roughly 3 hours for mop up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
