The city of Antioch has created a program to provide building and business owners an opportunity to improve their building’s storefront.
The program allows for improvements to signage, awnings, paint and other storefront enhancements, the costs of which will be reimbursed by the city upon completion.
Businesses are now able to apply for the program through the city’s economic development department. Guidelines and applications are available now online and on the first floor at Antioch City Hall, 200 H St., in Antioch.
The program offers two funding options:
offers up to 100% of the first $2,500 of eligible project costs, with a maximum grant amount of $5,000. This program is for commercial buildings within the downtown area and standalone buildings in other areas of the city. In addition to the above-mentioned grant, the city will reimburse applicants up to $500 for architect services used for the façade improvement program improvement design.
It is designed for the city’s commercial shopping centers. This grant programming covers a reimbursable grant of 67% of eligible project costs, up to a maximum of $10,000. The cost of the improvement work must be more than $5,000.
“We are excited to provide a program focusing on investing in our local businesses and existing commercial buildings,” said Economic Development Director Kwame Reed. “This is a great opportunity for public-private partnerships throughout all of Antioch’s commercial areas.”
Completed applications shall be submitted to the economic development department. Improvements must comply with all city building codes, permitting, and sign standards. Projects must be completed within six months of grant approval.
