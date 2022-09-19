Contra Costa County Library

The Antioch Library has been awarded $1,057,533 for infrastructure improvements.

"The money was in response to an application made by the library which specified the project to be undertaken," said  Alex Vassar of the California State Library system told The Press via email. "The selection criteria was set in the most recent state budget, and Round One funding was prioritized for projects in high-poverty areas and addressing life-safety and critical maintenance and infrastructure needs."

Antioch, part of the Contra Costa County Library system, is one of the 172 cities statewide to receive $254 million in grants from a $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program – the largest investment in public library infrastructure in California history, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

