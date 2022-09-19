The Antioch Library has been awarded $1,057,533 for infrastructure improvements.
"The money was in response to an application made by the library which specified the project to be undertaken," said Alex Vassar of the California State Library system told The Press via email. "The selection criteria was set in the most recent state budget, and Round One funding was prioritized for projects in high-poverty areas and addressing life-safety and critical maintenance and infrastructure needs."
Antioch, part of the Contra Costa County Library system, is one of the 172 cities statewide to receive $254 million in grants from a $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program – the largest investment in public library infrastructure in California history, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
“Public libraries are the hearts of communities across the state and our hubs of learning, discovery, and oftentimes – safety," Newsom said in a press release. "While states across the nation are banning books, California is awarding $254 million in grants for our historic public libraries – an investment to make books more accessible by repairing and modernizing libraries throughout the state.”
First priority for grants was given to the state’s least-resourced communities and projects that address long-delayed critical life and safety facility needs including seismic safety, heating and air system replacement, building security, and improved Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
Libraries are hubs of community activity – they are a safe haven, an escape into the wonders of reading, a place to find a meal when you need one, to create, to vote, to enrich children, to learn a new skill, and so much more,” said first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “Strengthening our libraries’ infrastructure – their ability to safely and effectively meet the needs of the community – is such a critical investment in the community members who rely on them.”
