The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and California State Lottery officials have announced that Ryan Anderson of Antioch pleaded guilty to nine felony charges as the ringleader of a sophisticated organized retail theft ring.
Anderson, 32, was the mastermind behind a group responsible for committing more than 100 organized retail crime thefts from stores authorized to sell California Lottery Scratchers and redeem winning Scratcher tickets for prize money.
Anderson and his associates targeted convenience and grocery stores throughout Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, and Stanislaus counties.
By early 2022, the California State Lottery investigators -- working with multiple law enforcement agencies and Contra Costa DA’s Major Financial Crimes division -- identified Anderson as the ringleader of a group responsible for 71 separate thefts of lottery tickets valued at a total of $95,565 and an additional $59,105 in prize money stolen from 65 retail locations across seven Northern California counties between March 27, 2022, and Oct. 25 of that year.
The retail crime spree stopped when Contra Costa prosecutors were able to keep Anderson in custody. Under state laws, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Anderson for all his crimes, even though they occurred in multiple counties. This is because state laws allow a single county to prosecute offenses if a crime -- or the effects of a crime -- crosses county lines.
During a recent court hearing in Martinez, the California State Lottery made a victim impact statement noting that “tens of thousands of dollars” Anderson and others stole victimized not only the California State Lottery, but also its retail partners, many of which are “small, independently owned businesses that rely on the sale of Lottery games to thrive.” Moreover, lottery players were victims who lost out on the opportunity to win, and “public school students who have been robbed of additional funds to support important programs and enriching learning environments.”
The terms of the plea mean that Anderson will spend three years in state prison, admit probation violations, and pay full restitution to the California State Lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.