The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and California State Lottery officials have announced that Ryan Anderson of Antioch pleaded guilty to nine felony charges as the ringleader of a sophisticated organized retail theft ring. 

Anderson, 32, was the mastermind behind a group responsible for committing more than 100 organized retail crime thefts from stores authorized to sell California Lottery Scratchers and redeem winning Scratcher tickets for prize money. 

Anderson and his associates targeted convenience and grocery stores throughout Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, and Stanislaus counties.

