An 18-year-old Antioch man was arrested in his home a day after terrorizing family members with a firearm.
Gideon Alemayehu surrendered peacefully after officers of the Antioch Police Department (APD) – supported by the APD SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams – descended on the home located on the 5000 block of Sunnyview Way shortly before noon Sunday, June 27.
According to an APD press release, Alemayehu allegedly brandished a handgun inside his home Saturday night and fired “numerous times” as family members fled the residence.
No one was struck by the gunfire, and there were no other injuries.
Police responded to the report of shots fired and found the family sheltering in a neighbor’s home. Alemayehu was not on the scene when officers arrived.
Police received information indicating that Alemayehu returned to the residence Sunday morning, triggering their response. He surrendered to them without incident.
A handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from the home.
Alemayehu was expected to be booked into Contra Costa County Jail on a variety of charges related to the assault with a deadly weapon.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.