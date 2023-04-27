Antioch Police Department Logo NEW_EDITORIAL ART

An Antioch man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving it from Martinez on Thursday, April 27 -- the same day he was released from the county jail that morning.

The suspect, Matthew Quiroz, 36, of Antioch, also has been arrested five times this year, Oakley police Chief Paul Beard said Thursday in a news release.

"It appears as if Quiroz was released from jail (in Martinez) this morning, for the crime he committed yesterday, and quite possibly the first thing he did was steal a car to come to Oakley," Beard said.  The following are Quiroz’s suspected criminal activities in 2023:

1.     Feb. 8- arrested by Brentwood police on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and unable to care for himself

2.     Feb. 22 - identified  by Oakley police as the suspect in a carjacking involving threats of harm and death 

3.     March 5 - arrested  by Antioch police on suspicion of robbery, terrorist threats, false imprisonment and probation violation

4.     April 15 - arrested  by Antioch police on suspicion of being drunk in public and unable to care for himself

5.     April 26 - arrested by Antioch police on suspicion of lewd conduct and theft

6.     The incident on April 27

Just after 9 a.m. on April 27, Oakley officers near Main Street at Neroly Road saw a white Saturn being driven in a reckless and haphazard manner. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver led them on a pursuit into Antioch via Laurel Road. The driver briefly yielded at Laurel Road and Canada Valley only to take off again. The driver then took several routes through the Antioch more police joined the  chase.

Eventually, the driver ended up heading down Fulton Shipyard Road to the dead end and attempted to drive beyond the dead end, but stopped, opened his door and showed signs he was getting ready to run. But Quiroz surrendered to police, the news release stated.

Oakley police investigators recognized Quiroz's name as being wanted for a carjacking in Oakley on Feb. 22. 

In that case, police allege that Quiroz was picked up by a female Doordash driver and made several deliveries together. At one point, Quiroz told the female driver to go to Vallejo so she could work for him as a prostitute and that Quiroz told the female driver he would kill her if she did not cooperate, the news release stated. 

The female driver feared for her life so she drove to the end of Walnut Grove Court in Oakley, and fled. Quiroz then jumped into the driver's seat and drove away. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in Pleasant Hill, then towed to the Oakley Police Department where Quiroz was identified as the suspected carjacker by DNA testing.

