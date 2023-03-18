ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old Antioch man was taken into custody in Solano County Saturday afternoon in connection with the stabbings of three people in Antioch.
Antioch police originally received a call around 3:54 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue regarding a disturbance in the area, which was followed up shortly after by calls stating that people were being stabbed at the location. When police arrived, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle fast. Police chased the suspect out into Solano County where he crashed his car. Nobody was hurt in the collision.
While police chased the suspect, other officers stayed behind to tend to the victims.
