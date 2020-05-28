In connection with an Antioch shooting, 41-year-old Marc Alexander Siegel was charged May 20 for the murder of Michael Moreno, 43.
Siegel was charged with murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the county jail in Martinez with bail set for $2 million.
Siegel was first arrested May 18, when officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court. It was determined there had been an argument between Siegel and Moreno, who were roommates, during which time Siegel opened fire. Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.
Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.