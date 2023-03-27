ANTIOCH – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge and nine other charges over the weekend against Bartley Hall, 37, of Antioch after police say he stabbed his pregnant partner and her two children.
On March 18, Antioch police responded to a domestic violence call on the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue in Antioch that was immediately followed up by calls stating that people were being stabbed. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old pregnant woman and two minors – a 14-year-old male and an 11-year-old female – suffering from severe to moderate knife-related injuries, according to a police press release.
As medical personnel attended to the stab victims, officers chased Hall and his vehicle into Suisun, where he collided with another vehicle before he was eventually arrested with help from the Solano County Sheriff Deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.