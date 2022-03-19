Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early on the morning of Saturday, March 19, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP patrol officers pulled over a gray Volvo driven by Thorpe traveling northbound on Interstate 680 near Monument Boulevard at approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 19, the agency said in a statement.
Officers conducted a DUI investigation and Thorpe was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the agency said.
Thorpe was cited for violations of California Vehicle Code 23152(a) VC and 23152(b) VC and released from custody at 3:35 a.m.
California Vehicle Code 23152(a) VC stipulates that “it is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle,” and is almost always charged in conjunction with 23152 (b) VC, which stipulates that "it is unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”
The California Highway Patrol has not released any further information on the incident as of 5 p.m. on March 19.
Thorpe addressed the incident in a recorded statement on his Facebook page Saturday morning.
“I wanted to come before you today because I wanted to share some personal news,” Thorpe said. “Last night, after having dinner with a friend, I was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and cited for driving under the influence. For that, I take full responsibility. Under the advice of counsel, I am limited in what I can share with you, but I felt it was important to be open and direct with you. Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I am deeply sorry by my lapse of judgement and I hope you can forgive me. Being your mayor is one of the greatest honors of my life and I am sorry if I have embarrassed you in any way. You have my full commitment that I will grow and learn from this moment and continue to work diligently on behalf of the residents of Antioch. Thank you for listening, and have a wonderful day.”
