The Contra Costa County District Attorney announced the charges brought against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe following his March 19 arrest.
“Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was charged with two Misdemeanor counts of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on April 1, 2022,” the press release stated. According to the press release, the District Attorney’s office received a referral from the California Highway Patrol on March 23 on two violations of California Vehicle Code.
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe released a statement on social media following his DUI arrest on March 20.
Thorpe was pulled over by CHP on Interstate 680 in Concord on March 19 at 1:15 a.m., according to the agency's statement later that day. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and Thorpe was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, the agency said. The legal blood alcohol level for a DUI arrest in California is .08 or higher.
Following the incident, Thorpe released a recorded statement on his Facebook page on March 20.
“I wanted to come before you today because I wanted to share some personal news,” he said in the video. “Last night, after having dinner with a friend, I was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and cited for driving under the influence. For that, I take full responsibility. Under the advice of counsel, I am limited in what I can share with you, but I felt it was important to be open and direct with you. Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I am deeply sorry by my lapse of judgment and I hope you can forgive me.”
The statement from the DA’s office came one day after a spokesperson for Mary Knox, the only candidate running against incumbent Diana Becton, released a statement that said the DA had not brought any charges against Thorpe.
“It has now been more than 60 days since it was reported that Mayor Lamar Thorpe was arrested for a DUI and yet we have seen no action come from the D.A.'s office,” said Jamie Patton, spokeswoman for Mary Knox. “Everyone wants to see their District Attorney act with integrity and fairness, regardless of a person’s position of power or influence, yet D.A. Diane Becton met with Lamar Thorpe personally following the incident and we continue to see no action to prosecute. We believe D.A. Diane Becton must address this glaring dereliction of duty and take action on this rapidly-aging case.”
Ted Asregadoo, the public information officer to the district attorney, explained why the department had not publicly released information regarding the charges.
“To maintain fairness, it is imperative that investigative files are not disclosed to the public before a defendant has a chance to appear in court,” Asregadoo said via email. “Every individual has a right to a speedy trial with an impartial jury or judge. Protecting those rights means safeguarding evidence from public disclosure. Leaking investigative evidence prior to a trial can lead to an environment where false allegations and rush-to-judgment public opinion can negatively affect an individual’s right to a fair trial in Contra Costa County.”
In response to the May 20 press release by the District Attorney’s Office, Patton said in an email that no formal charges against Thorpe appear on the Contra Costa Superior Court’s website. At press time, the online portal was experiencing technical difficulties. Patton also released a May 17 letter from Deputy District Attorney Sophea Nop that identifies the case as under investigation.
“In accordance with the Public Records Act, the requested documents (investigative file) are exempt from disclosure,” the letter reads in part. “This exemption applies to records that concern investigations undertaken for the purpose of determining whether a violation of the law may have occurred.”
“Additionally, I have determined that there are no documents in either the physical or electronic file which constitute correspondence between Lamar Thorpe and the District Attorney's Office regarding this case,” the letter concludes.
Although Knox works in the Office of the District Attorney, she does not handle DUI prosecutions, Asregadoo stated in his email, and would not have knowledge regarding charges brought against Thorpe as a result.
“Mary Knox’s assignment is in the Elder Abuse Unit at the DA’s Office,” Asregadoo said. “She is not a manager, supervisor, or a filer for DUI prosecutions – which means she is not involved with misdemeanor DUI prosecutions. Those prosecutions arise out of a separate unit (Misdemeanor Trial Team) – a team that works out of a different office from where Mary works.”
