Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was punched in the chest after speaking at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s first State of Business Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Thorpe was approached by a white male in his 50s after speaking at the luncheon. As Thorpe attempted to walk away from the interaction, the man punched him in the chest and attempted to punch him a second time, but was stopped by bystanders, according to a statement from Thorpe's office.
The suspect then ran off. Witnesses were able to identify the man and described him to police, but police would not release his name. The Antioch Police Department is continuing to investigate the assault.
