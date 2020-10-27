The race for Antioch's mayoral seat is open to five individuals this election season. The following is a look at their vision for Antioch.
Lamar A. Thorpe
• Length of residence: Not provided
• Occupation: Antioch councilmember/Healthcare executive
• Slogan: Leadership that listens!
• Reason for running: “As your councilmember: I fought to preserve open space and water resources by standing up to developers and by approving the construction of a $25 million desalination plant; I fought to protect our community’s health and quality of life by leading the fight to double the size of our code enforcement team, invest additional $2 million in recreational and youth programs, and devote resources to reducing homeless encampments; I fought to safely develop and regulate Antioch’s cannabis industry, ensuring dispensaries pay their fair share and promote minority participation in business/workforce opportunities; I fought for fiscal responsibility, co-authoring the proposal that eliminated Antioch’s $12 million structural deficit and put us in sound fiscal position for the next 20 years; and I fought to keep Antioch safe by authorizing our police chief to hire 121 officers, while advancing meaningful police reform, and promoting youth programs to keep kids out of gangs and out of trouble. My work isn’t done. As your mayor, I will fight to build Antioch into a community that you love as much as I do, and where opportunity exists for all.”
Julio Jesse Mendez
• Length of residence: 10 years
• Occupation: Software sales engineer
• Slogan: Not provided
• Reason for running: “A healthy democracy requires people to look out for people. Neighbor to neighbor, district to district, we must be civically moral and think critically and holistically about what is best for our communities, especially in this time of crisis. What you need to be safe. What you need to be healthy. It should not be a luxury. Your stories need to be shared. And civic action needs to be taken. From there we can all learn, grow, and lead from these experiences. That is why I am compelled to public service in this moment.” Mendez identified his top three priorities. They are: to respond with urgency and action to the COVID crisis and its local impact on homelessness, job loss and the soon to follow fiscal pressures we must face; to begin the process of creating a self-sustaining economic engine that will be the City of Antioch. He intends to prioritize local cooperative infrastructure projects around renewable energy, digital finance, and remote work; and to urge civic morality, accountability, and transparency, especially around general fund expenditures, education, and community development. Mendez pledges to open the door to more direct community engagement and inclusion in civic affairs.
Sean Wright - Incumbent
• Length of residence: Not provided
• Occupation: Mayor of Antioch/Chiropractor
• Slogan: Not provided
• Reason for running: “As your mayor, I am committed to making Antioch a better place to live. Despite our challenges, we are a community of people who care for one another. Most important is that you and your family remain safe/healthy. I’ve added 20 more police officers (for a total of 116) and beefed-up code enforcement. Crime is down. We opened a new Family Justice Center to support victims of domestic violence and elderly abuse. We’re working on homelessness solutions. We’ve begun the critical journey toward identifying and eliminating racial bias in our community. Black lives matter and we need to do better. We also need body cameras on every police officer. We’ve sewn thousands of COVID-19 masks with the help of volunteers. We have a testing site in Antioch, ramped-up hospital beds and increased 911 emergency/fire services. We’re helping unemployed individuals and small business owners get critical information; increased free and low-cost food supplies for seniors and families; and passed a moratorium on rental evictions. We’ve preserved thousands of acres into permanent open space and approved plans for a desalination plant to ensure we have adequate water supply.”
Gabriel Makinano
• Length of residence: 20 years
• Occupation: Business owner
• Slogan: It’s a leader’s job to provide the vision for the people to know the direction we are all heading together, and to take action to make it a reality!
• Reason for running: Makinano said he is willing to put in the work to bring the changes to Antioch that are much needed to ensure all residents are valued and safe.“I am dedicated to continuing my work with community leaders, law-enforcement agencies and all residents of our community to create a safe environment for all citizens in the city of Antioch.” Makinano said his first priority is public safety. In order to create a safe city, he is dedicated to working hard with community leaders, law enforcement agencies and all residents. “I will identify and implement long-term solutions to combat homelessness in the city. I will partner with private and public sectors to create a clear and achievable path to homeownership. I am committed to finding creative ways to produce long-term revenue, businesses, and quality jobs to enhance the development of the waterfront. I am committed to seeking and securing resources to create a sustainable plan to combat homelessness, create affordable housing, improve public safety and develop an environment where local businesses can thrive. I believe that Antioch residents deserve real solutions to issues they and their neighbors face on a daily basis. Antioch deserves a mayor that will represent all peoples of our beautiful city.”
Rakesh Kumar Christian
• Length of residence: 3 years
• Occupation: Small business owner
• Slogan: Make Antioch #1!
• Reason for running: Christian has a lifelong history of public service and speaking out for the rights of all people. He has advocated for rent control, a higher minimum wage and is an advocate for renewable energy. To give voters an alternative to the two-party system, Christian founded the American Public Party in 2009 and remains the chief executive officer of that party. He was a California gubernatorial candidate in 2014. Christian is running on a broad-based platform, though he has identified his top three issues as economic development, fiscal responsibility and transportation. Among the objectives that he has set are: improving Antioch’s downtown, attracting more than retail employers, creating high-paying jobs, freezing the hiring of more police officers and eliminating positions in city government that he believes the city cannot afford. Christian believes that development should be limited to high-quality gated homes and senior communities and he wants to bring a four-year college to Antioch. Finally, he is advocating for the completion of the BART line to Tracy. Christian said he is proud of his accomplishments and now wants to put his education, leadership and business experience to work for the people of Antioch.
