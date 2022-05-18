Antioch officials aim to end sideshows

Despite two large sideshows in Antioch on May 14 that damaged police vehicles, city officials hope they can put the brakes on future sideshows.
“These incidents bring great danger to responding officers, participants and bystanders,” said interim Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford during a news conference on May 16. “Let me be clear: Violent, disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. To those from out of town, you are welcome to enjoy our city, parks and amenities. But if you engage in sideshow activity, your vehicle will be towed. Going forward, there will be a zero-tolerance approach to sideshows in the city of Antioch, and all resources at our disposal will be used to mitigate these activities.”
The incidents occurred at the intersections of 18th and A streets and, reportedly, at Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive late Saturday night. A video widely circulated on social media shows spectators near the 18th Street sideshow kicking a moving Antioch police vehicle. Officials confirmed that the police vehicle was rendered inoperable, and several other Antioch police cars were hit with bottles from sideshow spectators and participants from inside their vehicles.
Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he plans to bring a policy to the council that would empower police to arrest and fine sideshow spectators up to $1,000. If the policy is approved, apprehended spectators would face up to six months in jail, Thorpe said. Sideshow participants already face having their vehicles impounded for 30 days, with a $3,000 cost to recover them and a $300 citation.
“While we have focused on organizers and participants with cars, we have not necessarily focused on spectators,” Thorpe said. “We have done this because we don’t want to assume all bystanders are spectators, and we don’t want to unfairly target youth and adults. Bystanders can just as easily be residents watching with concern about what is happening in their neighborhood, and rightfully so. But I also know that most spectators are not from our cities or the cities they overwhelm with their sideshows.”
Thorpe declared Antioch a “no sideshow zone” last year and authorized the department at that time to initiate a proactive sideshow enforcement response anytime authorities got word of upcoming sideshows. But he noted a lack of current staffing due to an unspecified number of officers being on administrative leave amid an active investigation by the FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a range of unspecified alleged crimes. This shortage has hampered the department’s ability to get ahead of the May 13 events.
Thorpe said that since his “no sideshow zone” declaration about a year ago, and until the May 13 events, there had been only two large sideshow attempts, both of which were interrupted and cleared through the proactive measures.
Ford said the department is actively trying to track down all participants in the May 13 events.
“All individuals identified will be dealt with to the greatest extent of the law,” Ford said.
Antioch police sergeant Rob Green noted that sideshows are both dangerous and hard to combat once they start, pitting anywhere between 50 and 75 cars and between 100 and 200 people against a single-digit number of Antioch officers.
The department uses undisclosed proactive measures to try to predict when sideshows will pop up, Green said. Antioch police also routinely work with other East County law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol to get ahead of the events, Green said.
Many of the participants are juveniles using cars purchased by their parents, Green added.
“I want parents who are buying these juveniles cars that are high powered and out of their skill range to think about that,” he said. “These juveniles are in your custody and care. Any accidents, any issues, will be on the parents. I ask parents to have accountability for their kids.”
Thorpe said he stands by his zero-tolerance approach to the activities.
“Last year, I declared that Antioch is a ‘no sideshow zone’ and that we are not messing around with anyone when it comes to sideshows, and I am here to tell you again that we are still not messing around with anyone,” he said. “These types of activities are not welcome in our city.”
Ford agreed. “If you think you got away with sideshows in the past, we will do research, come to your home and confiscate your vehicles after sideshow activity, so I again vigorously caution you: do not facilitate or participate in sideshows in the city of Antioch.”
