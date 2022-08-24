Antioch passed a rent control ordinance late Tuesday that limits rent increases, but city councilmembers don't know yet what that cap will be.
The City Council voted for the rent cap after tenant advocates wanted a 3% annual cap or limiting increases to 60% if the Consumer Price Index. However, councilmembers did not vote on specific numbers.
