Antioch police are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting on Jan. 3 that left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Police got a call just after 2 p.m. reporting a person shot on Deer Valley Road near Asilomar Drive. Upon arriving on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a police press release. She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
According to the release, the woman was not the intended target of the shooting and was shot while driving through the area. The man police believe was the intended target arrived at a local hospital as well, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.