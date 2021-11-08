Antioch police assist in arrests connected to string of armed robberies

Antioch police assisted in the arrest of three suspects connected with a string of armed robberies that struck 25 businesses over a 90-day period.
Beginning in August, a series of armed robberies occurred in Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood, Bay Point, Clayton and Concord, according to a statement released by Antioch Police on Nov. 8. Robberies occured over a 90-day period at about 25 businesses. Police described the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing masks. Investigators believed the incidents were related.
Following an armed robbery in Concord on Nov. 3, police notified other involved agencies, leading to officers stopping a vehicle with three occupants in Bay Point believed to be associated with the crime spree. Pittsburg residents Samuel Banales-Melena, 18, Jonathan Medina-Flores, 20, and Rogelio Medina-Flores, 18, were taken into custody following the discovery of evidence of the robberies in the vehicle. Following the arrests, a series of search warrants were served in Pittsburg that yielded further evidence linking the suspects to the string of robberies.
The case was presented to the District Attorney’s office on Nov. 5, resulting in the filing of felony charges with enhancements for all three suspects.
The investigation is still ongoing. Antioch police ask anyone with information regarding the series of robberies to contact Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876 or by emailingtsmith@antiochca.gov
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.