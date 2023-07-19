Antioch police chief Steven Ford to retire

Antioch police chief Steven Ford is retiring from his position on August 11 he told the department on Wednesday.
In a press release sent Wednesday evening, Ford said that he is "truly grateful for the opportunity to have served as (Antioch's) Chief" and went on to thank the people of Antioch and the city council.
The move comes less than a year after he was named the permanent Chief of Police last November and just after he was subpoenaed to testify at a court hearing regarding the department’s racist text scandal that broke before he took the permanent role.
