Antioch police chief Steven Ford to retire

Antioch police chief Steven Ford talks during the Antioch City Council meeting in late April regarding potential civil rights violations by his officers.

Antioch police chief Steven Ford is retiring from his position on August 11 he told the department on Wednesday.

In a press release sent Wednesday evening, Ford said that he is "truly grateful for the opportunity to have served as (Antioch's) Chief" and went on to thank the people of Antioch and the city council.

The move comes less than a year after he was named the permanent Chief of Police last November and just after he was subpoenaed to testify at a court hearing regarding the department’s racist text scandal that broke before he took the permanent role.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.