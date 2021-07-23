The clock is ticking down as summer reaches its end: it is about time for the start of school.
People are preparing for the beginning of fall and kids are loathing the end of their summer; along with the anticipation is the necessity of purchasing school supplies. Be it bright yellow notebooks to do math homework or 2 inch binders with alphabetically organized dividers to separate class notes—a new school year means a trip to the store with credit card in hand.
However, not everyone has the financial means to spend a boatload of money on office and desk supplies. The pandemic made budgets tight and expenses increased which impeded the ability to make necessary purchases for numerous people in the community. With an understanding of the necessity of school supplies, the Antioch Police Department decided to do something about it.
On July 17, the Antioch Police Department hosted a back-to-school drive where people could donate school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, filler paper, crayons, pencils, pens, erasers, and more.
“We are coordinating efforts with a representative of the Antioch Unified School District,” explained Captain Trevor Schnitzius of the Antioch PD, “as this drive is geared toward homeless youth and foster youth.”
During the drive on July 17, they “received 36 backpacks, numerous binders and notebooks” according to Captain Schnitzius. “It was enough to fill five large crates.” The drive is also set to receive donations of 200 backpacks from Fellowship Church, as well as $750 from the Antioch Police Officers Association.
The APD will be hosting another back-to-school drive this Saturday, July 24 in the parking lot by Starbucks on Slatten Ranch. It will be active from 12pm to 3pm, and if someone cannot make it during those hours, they can take their donations to the front counter at the Antioch Police Department during regular business hours.
As Captain Schnitzius articulated, “we are still shy of our goal of 300 backpacks.” Along with donations, people are free to attend the drive and write positive postcards that will be placed in the backpacks beside other supplies. These postcards will be meant for the kids receiving them as a way to show community support.
As the school year is about to begin, consider stopping by the APD back-to-school drive to offer aid to other kids who might be in need this fall.
