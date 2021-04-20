On April 18, at approximately 12:31 a.m., the Antioch Police Department received a BOLO (be on the lookout) from the Pittsburg Police Department regarding a large sideshow that was occurring in Pittsburg, with the participants possibly heading towards Antioch. At approximately 12:41 a.m., APD began receiving numerous reports of sideshow type activity as a group of approximately 150 vehicles made their way from Pittsburg to the intersection of 18th St. and “A” St. in Antioch. Once at that intersection, all directions of traffic were blocked by vehicles and spectators as a large-scale side show took place.
The large group then drove to the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road., where they overtook the entire intersection, and another sideshow took place. The group then proceeded eastbound and left the city limits.
Antioch officers were limited in their immediate response due to the overwhelming number of participants in the illegal sideshow. The investigation has been turned over to the Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Bureau. They are currently collecting and reviewing surveillance video and drone footage to assist in the identification of those who participated in the sideshow.
Anyone with further information or who witnessed the sideshow is asked to contact Sergeant Chang at (925)779-6864 or apdtraffic@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.